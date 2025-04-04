More than 100 trees affected by 'destructive disease' are felled in Worthing
Worthing Borough Council said more than 100 weakened trees have been felled at Cissbury Fields in recent months after being ‘sadly affected by the destructive disease ash dieback’.
The area is located at the foot of Cissbury Ring in the South Downs.
"Our contractor has wrapped up its operation at Sheepcombe Hanger, a section of woodland at Cissbury Fields, to fell diseased trees that could pose a significant risk to the public,” a council spokesperson said.
Ash dieback is a chronic fungal disease that has been ‘slowly killing’ ash trees in the UK and across Europe. The council explained that it considerably weakens trees and results in crown dieback, which ‘eventually renders the tree unsafe’.
The council added: “In recent years, we have been felling ash trees clearly affected by the disease to ensure public woodland paths remain safe. Sadly, Ash is one of the most common trees in West Sussex, meaning our woodlands could suffer more than most.
“The felling operation at Cissbury Fields began in February and will need to resume later this year to clear the remaining diseased trees that pose a potential risk to public safety.”
‘In agreement with our contractor’, the council has now ceased felling works to ‘avoid bird nesting season’, which traditionally runs from March to September.
The trees ‘posing the highest risk’ to public woodland paths have been felled.
The council said: “Work to remove the stacks of felled trees, tidy up and carry out repairs to the ground will continue for a short period to ensure that the landscape is left in a good condition.
“Each tree felled was assessed by our arboricultural inspector ahead of the work beginning. We are still retaining trees that are showing some signs of resistance against the disease at this time.
“As with our previous ash dieback works, hundreds of new young trees will be planted to ensure our woodlands are conserved for future generations.”
The council said it will plant a ‘variety of species’ at Sheepcombe Hanger next winter.
