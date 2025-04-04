More than 100 trees affected by 'destructive disease' are felled in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Trees, which posed a ‘significant risk to the public’, have been felled in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said more than 100 weakened trees have been felled at Cissbury Fields in recent months after being ‘sadly affected by the destructive disease ash dieback’.

The area is located at the foot of Cissbury Ring in the South Downs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our contractor has wrapped up its operation at Sheepcombe Hanger, a section of woodland at Cissbury Fields, to fell diseased trees that could pose a significant risk to the public,” a council spokesperson said.

The felling operation at Cissbury Fields began in February and will need to resume later this year to clear the remaining diseased trees that pose a potential risk to public safety. Photo: Worthing Borough CouncilThe felling operation at Cissbury Fields began in February and will need to resume later this year to clear the remaining diseased trees that pose a potential risk to public safety. Photo: Worthing Borough Council
The felling operation at Cissbury Fields began in February and will need to resume later this year to clear the remaining diseased trees that pose a potential risk to public safety. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Ash dieback is a chronic fungal disease that has been ‘slowly killing’ ash trees in the UK and across Europe. The council explained that it considerably weakens trees and results in crown dieback, which ‘eventually renders the tree unsafe’.

The council added: “In recent years, we have been felling ash trees clearly affected by the disease to ensure public woodland paths remain safe. Sadly, Ash is one of the most common trees in West Sussex, meaning our woodlands could suffer more than most.

“The felling operation at Cissbury Fields began in February and will need to resume later this year to clear the remaining diseased trees that pose a potential risk to public safety.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘In agreement with our contractor’, the council has now ceased felling works to ‘avoid bird nesting season’, which traditionally runs from March to September.

The trees ‘posing the highest risk’ to public woodland paths have been felled.

The council said: “Work to remove the stacks of felled trees, tidy up and carry out repairs to the ground will continue for a short period to ensure that the landscape is left in a good condition.

“Each tree felled was assessed by our arboricultural inspector ahead of the work beginning. We are still retaining trees that are showing some signs of resistance against the disease at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As with our previous ash dieback works, hundreds of new young trees will be planted to ensure our woodlands are conserved for future generations.”

The council said it will plant a ‘variety of species’ at Sheepcombe Hanger next winter.

Related topics:Worthing Borough CouncilSouth DownsWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice