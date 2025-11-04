More than 1000 people contact Brighton council to object to proposed library closures and cuts in opening times

More than a thousand people contacted the council to object to proposed library closures and cuts in opening times.

The feedback is due to discussed at a Brighton and Hove City Council committee meeting next week as the Labour administration tries to find savings.

But the main message from a three-month public consultation was that the public would prefer to save the threatened libraries – Hollingbury and especially Rottingdean and Westdene libraries.

A proposal to reduce the opening hours at the Jubilee Library, in Brighton, and the Carnegie Library, in Hove, were also unpopular.

Hollingbury Library at Old Boat Corner | Picture: Sarah Booker-Lewis LDRS

More than 2,700 people responded to the consultation as the council looks to cut the £4.3 million library services budget by £210,000 over two years. A further 164 people emailed more detailed responses.

Next Monday (10 November), members of the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee are due to consider the consultation responses before sending their own comments to the council’s cabinet.

The cabinet is due to make a final decision on the proposals next month.

Most of the those responding to the consultation were against the proposals to reduce the hours at the two main libraries and close Hollingbury, Rottingdean and Westdene libraries.

A report, published today (Monday 3 November), said that there was a “particularly strong” response to keep Rottingdean and Westdene libraries open and to keep late nights and weekends at the two main libraries.

The report said that the council could save £65,000 over two years by reducing the Jubilee Library’s opening times by two hours on Mondays, shutting at 5pm, and three hours on Sundays, shutting at 2pm.

A similar change at Hove Library could save £35,000, shutting at 5pm instead of 7pm on Wednesdays and 2pm instead of 5pm on Saturdays.

The closure of Hollingbury Library would save £15,000, Rottingdean £25,000 and Westdene £20,000, according to the report.

Cuts to management and out-of-hours rotas would save a further £50,000.

Those responding to the consultation highlighted the use of library spaces by schools, with closures and reduced opening hours expected to lead to a loss of study spaces for older secondary school pupils.

There were also concerns about the loss of warm spaces and community access.

The consultation report said: “Respondents living with a disability said they would find accessing alternative libraries via public transport very challenging.

“Some of those who state they could make the journey by public transport fed back that their disability would mean they were unable to carry books home on the bus.

“Some highlighted the fact that their library offers the only accessible public toilet in their area.

“While some would consider driving to the next available library, parking is cited as a barrier to this – the example of limited spaces in the on-site car park at Patcham being given by multiple respondents.

“Parents with young children highlight the difficulty of travelling to alternative libraries, especially when they rely on walking or public transport. They mention that using a car daily is not feasible due to climate change concerns and financial constraints.

“The comments also stress the importance of libraries being within walking distance as they are often used for after-school visits and are integral to the daily routines of families.”

Nearly three-quarters of the 2,711 responders had used the Jubilee Library in the past year and raised concerns about the effects on vulnerable groups, those who need a safe space and families.

Eighty emails were sent to the council in support of Rottingdean Library, raising concerns about the effect of the proposed closure on school children, older people and the digitally excluded.

More than 100 children wrote letters in support of Westdene Library, with the community sending 37 emails, raising concerns about the effects of the proposed closure on children and older people and citing the lack of public transport.

Ten per cent of respondents had used Hollingbury Library and were worried about the effects of losing the library on low-income families and the digitally excluded.

The council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm next Monday (10 November). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.