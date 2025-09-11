More than 14,000 voices have their say on the future shape of local government in East Sussex

People in East Sussex have given more than 14,000 views on plans to reorganise the area’s local government.

Every comment received is now part of the evidence being considered by all six councils in East Sussex as they decide on the final proposal they will make to ministers by September 26.

The government wants single councils to replace the current two-tier system of county council and borough or district council.

The six current councils in East Sussex have organised a series of surveys and discussion groups to hear the views of residents on how this could be arranged.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The response from residents has been extraordinary.

“More than 14,000 voices have helped shape a vision for East Sussex that puts local priorities and high-quality services at the heart of the reforms.

“This is democracy in action, and we’re proud to take it forward."

All six councils and their cabinets will meet this month to agree what proposal for a new structure for local government in East Sussex they want to support and submit to government.

This will include considering a joint business case for a single unitary council which is published today. It includes analysis of the single unitary model and other options.

The government announced in December 2024 that it wanted to create new unitary councils, with a population of at least 500,000, in all areas which currently have two-tier local government.

It asked local authorities to submit proposals by September 26 and expects to consult people from November before its final choice is expected in March 2026.