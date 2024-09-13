More than 400 people object about plans to build 200 homes in Felbridge

More than 400 people have objected to Mid Sussex District Council about plans to build 200 homes in Felbridge.

The application from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, for land south of Crawley Down Road, will be decided by the planning committee at a meeting on Thursday (September 19).

While officers have recommended it for approval, 417 people have raised concerns.

The include harm to the countryside, increased traffic congestion, pressure on schools and GPS, and the ‘bland’ design of the proposed development.

Plans for 200 homes in Felbridge. Image: Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties

Crawley Down Parish Council echoed flooding concerns raised by Felbridge Parish Council, adding: “There are concerns over additional pressure on the local electricity supply as homes in our area frequently suffer power cuts, which will be exacerbated by additional housing.”

If approved, the development will be made up of 164 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses and 36 flats.

Sixty of the homes will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/0810.