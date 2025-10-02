More than £200k committed for projects to help communities in Reigate & Banstead thrive

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council has allocated £104k from its new Thriving Communities Fund to support 27 organisations working in the local area.

With each of the successful organisations match funding the money received, projects across the borough will benefit from more than £200k.

The Fund, which launched in April 2025, aims to contribute towards projects that enable strong, inclusive communities and empower local people.

Councillor James Baker, Executive Member for Community Partnerships, says: “We’re incredibly proud to support our voluntary and community sector through the Thriving Communities Grant Scheme.

“These 27 funded projects represent the heart of our borough: driven by passion, innovation, and a deep commitment to improving lives and helping our communities to thrive.

"The number and quality of the projects we’ve been able to fund is testament to the calibre of our local voluntary and community sector.

“The match funding element has been instrumental in enabling these initiatives to go even further and reach more people.

“By leveraging additional resources and by investing in local initiatives across a wide range of projects, we are helping to create a stronger, more connected, and thriving borough for our residents.”

Contributing towards a variety of projects across the borough

A wide variety of projects have now been confirmed benefitting people of all ages, faiths and abilities.

Some projects will promote cultural activities, environmental sustainability or healthy living; while others provide support during significant life events or hardship.

Projects for young people include bereavement support, play sessions for families with children under five in Redhill, youthwork and outreach services, and drug and alcohol education for 11 to 18 year olds.

Health and wellbeing projects include an intergenerational creative health programme, therapeutic support for people living with motor neuron conditions, workshops with animals and nature to promote wellbeing, and communication classes for people with hearing or sight loss.

Cultural projects include contributions to Gatton Community Theatre’s production of ‘Nativity’, local Diwali celebrations, and supporting the Garibaldi Community Pub with existing community services to improve mental health, community cohesion and reduce isolation

Supporting local voluntary and community organisations

Alongside many familiar and well-regarded organisations, the Council has been able to fund a number of newer and smaller organisations that it has not previously worked with.

The scheme is an opportunity to develop and strengthen relationships across the local voluntary and community sector.

David Carter, energy advisor at Energy Manage (Community) CIC, says: “The support provided by Reigate & Banstead Borough Council’s Thriving Communities Fund has strengthened our ability to deliver energy advice and help those in energy crisis.

“With this funding, we will be able to increase our reach to vulnerable households and reduce levels of fuel poverty in the Redhill area.

Lisa Fletcher, head of fundraising and engagement, from Sensory Services by Sight for Surrey says: “We are delighted with the funding from Reigate & Banstead Thriving Communities Fund.

“Our community services are funded entirely by the generosity of our supporters and this funding will help us enormously.”

Maggie Kippen, chair of trustees, Gatton Community Theatre, says: ‘Many thanks to Reigate & Banstead’s Thriving Communities Fund for their grant towards the production costs of Gatton Community Theatre's performances of Nativity – this will help us enormously and we are so very grateful.

“As an inclusive community theatre company, we are passionate about arts access for all regardless of age or experience, so there are no membership or production fees, and it is open to anyone who wishes to take part.”

Further information about the fund, including a list of all organisations and projects supported, can be found on the website: https://www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/thriving-communities.