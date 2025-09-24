'More welcoming and attractive atmosphere' - New addition for Littlehampton seafront as evenings draw in

The council has added a new addition to further improve the aesthetic of Littlehampton seafront.

New lighting wraps have been installed on lampposts to help make the promenade feel more welcoming and safe.

This comes after the completion of the £7m seafront development project, called The West Green. The upgraded seafront area now features a water play area for children, complete with a water pump, fountains, a climbing wall and new courts for beach volleyball, basketball, and pétanque.

Now, as we cross into autumn and the evenings start to arrive earlier, there are has been a further addition to the seafront to give it a ‘fresh new look’.

“Decorative lighting wraps have been installed on 17 lampposts along the promenade, from the pier to Norfolk Road, creating a more welcoming and attractive atmosphere for residents and visitors alike,” Arun District Council announced on social media.

"The project is funded through Arun District Council’s allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is part of a wider programme to improve public spaces and support the town’s evening economy.

“The new LED festoon wraps are designed to switch on automatically at dusk and turn off around 11pm – providing consistent, energy efficient lighting every night of the year without the need for manual adjustments.”

The council said the lighting wraps are ‘built to withstand coastal conditions’. It added that the scheme ‘complements other improvements’ to the seafront and ‘supports efforts to make the area feel safer and more inviting after dark’.

Councillor Roger Nash, chairman of Arun District Council’s economy committee, said: “This is a great addition to the seafront. The new lighting wraps will help make the promenade feel more welcoming and safer in the evenings, especially as the days get shorter.

"It’s another positive step in making Littlehampton a place people want to spend time in – whether they’re out for a stroll, meeting friends or visiting local businesses.”

Based on sunset times for Littlehampton in September, the lights are ‘likely to be activated from around 8pm’ from the point of installation, then ‘coming on earlier as we head towards winter’.