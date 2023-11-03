BREAKING
Motion to give further rights to the River Arun to be debated

A motion to give further rights to the River Arun is to be debated by Arun District full council at its next meeting.
By Thomas Hanway, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
Proposed by Stephen McAuliffe (Green, Arundel and Walberton) and Sue Wallsgrove (Green, Barnham), the motion seeks to assess the feasibility of the Rights of the River Arun- expanding legal protections for the river to treat it like a living being.

Protections would follow the Universal Declaration of River Rights: The right to flow; The right to perform essential functions within the river’s ecosystem; The right to be free from pollution; The right to feed and be fed by sustainable aquifers; The right to native biodiversity; and the right to regeneration and restoration.

If approved, the motion states feasibility assessment and consultation of relevant stakeholders and communities, should be reported back to full council in two years.

Littlehampton Harbour. Image: GoogleMapsLittlehampton Harbour. Image: GoogleMaps
Littlehampton Harbour. Image: GoogleMaps

Mr McAuliffe said in the motion: “Through mechanisms that promote advocacy enshrined in our policies, strategic vision and Local Plan, we can set a goal of reversing the historic over exploitation of the [river] – the river that defines our landscape and gives this District its name.”

Similar motions have been proposed in Sussex for the River Adur by members of Adur District Council, and the River Ouse by members of Lewes District Council

The Ouse became the first river in England to have a successful Rights of the River charter pass earlier this year.

The Rights of the River Adur are still up for debate, with members raising concerns of accountability for the river, where the river’s right exceeds a person’s and whether expanded rights are necessary due to exisitng protections.

The motion will be debated at full council on Wednesday, November 8.

