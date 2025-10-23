'Move to benefit biodiversity' - Councils explain new no-pesticides policy in Adur and Worthing

Amid an updated vision for nature, the councils have implemented a new pesticides policy in Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Councils said the new policy is aimed at protecting the environment and wildlife through ‘safe and good practice’.

“In case you missed the news, we have recently adopted a new vision for nature, which sets out how we’ll help protect and restore Adur and Worthing’s wonderful natural environment – from the South Downs to the coast,” the councils said on social media.

"At the centre of the vision is our new no-pesticides policy, which will see our teams cut out the use of chemical products and instead work with environmentally-friendly, non-chemical alternatives for the benefit of insects, birds and aquatic life.”

Since 2022, Worthing has ‘phased out the use’ of glyphosate-based pesticides in public spaces, which are ‘widely believed to negatively impact’ pollinating insects, ecosystems.

The councils said they have been ‘linked to a number of health concerns’.

They added: “We have now committed to a no-pesticides policy for all the land we manage across Adur and Worthing, in a move to benefit biodiversity.

“We also plan to involve our communities and dedicated volunteer groups in local handweeding projects to further reduce the need for chemical controls.”

They council said they hope this change will ‘help enable Adur and Worthing’s natural environment to flourish’.