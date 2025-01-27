MP praises Chichester District Council for its Local Plan thumbs up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning Inspectors informed Chichester District Council that its 2021-2039 Local Plan is likely to be sound and legal in a preliminary letter sent earlier this month.

“I’m really proud of the great work that the Lib Dem led councillors and officers at CDC have done. This thumbs up for the Plan means that, once it is formerly adopted, Chichester will have the protection from inappropriate development it needs,” said Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester’s Liberal Democrat MP.

Although some modifications to the plan are still to be agreed, the Inspectors wrote to the council this month thanking officers and councillors for their “constructive and helpful approach”, stating that the “Plan is likely to be capable of being found legally compliant and sound.”

“We have worked hard to cope with moving goalposts and to get alignment and support from important stakeholders such as National Highways and Natural England. I want to pay tribute to the way CDC staff and local politicians worked together to deliver a great result for Chichester District. Now we just need to dot the ‘I’s and cross the ’t’s to complete the process after this thumbs up for our plan,” said Adrian Moss, Leader of the Liberal Democrat controlled council.

CDC Leader Adrian Moss and Jess Brown-Fuller MP

The Inspectors did not accept that transport issues in the area justified a housing requirement below the objectively assessed Local Housing Need, stating that the council should amend its minimum housing requirement for the full plan period to 2039 to 11,484 from the 10,350 dwellings provided for in the Plan. However, the Inspectors considered that, as the council had identified a deliverable housing land supply for the five years starting in 2025 of about 2,381 dwellings, the annualised housing requirement could be 574 dwellings per annum until 2029/30 and 701 dpa from 2029/30 to 2038/39.

The Inspectors did not see any requirement for major modifications of the council’s Strategic Flood Risk Assessment, a topic that had been subject to discussion during the Hearing.

Having a Local Plan in place will be important for CDC to deliver housing to the most sustainable locations in the district.