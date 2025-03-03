Adur and Worthing Councils plan to begin work with the Environment Agency on improving coastal defences this autumn.

This will start with a multi-million pound scheme to ‘repair and improve our groynes’, the councils said.

A spokesperson added: “This is about protecting homes and businesses along the seafront and in the town centre for the next ten years. A separate scheme will be developed to manage erosion of our coast.

A team of staff from the council and the Environment Agency are currently finalising designs for the project to help protect our amazing coastline from Seaview Road to our border with Lancing at Brooklands.

“First though the Environment Agency has to get a licence from the Marine Management Organisation – the government body with the role of protecting and enhancing England’s coast.”

The council explained that this licence asks for permission to carry out the vital work, once it is decided with the Environment Agency ‘exactly what we should do and where’.

"We’re putting up notices along the seafront to point to how members of the community can review and comment on our licensing applications online until 26th March 2025,” the council added.

"To have your say you can visit https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search and click on the public representation section of case reference MLA/2024/00614.

“If, as we hope, the application for a licence is successful, we’ll then share the agreed designs for the project at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/seafront-and-river-adur/coastal-protection/ so everyone can see what we’ll be doing.

“We’ll keep you updated here with how the work is progressing and our plans to create a community blueprint so we can work together to safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline for future generations.”

