Multi-storey car park in Eastbourne to be demolished to become 101 flats

The approved plans will see the derelict car park on Junction Road demolished to become 101 new flats.

The new block will have 27 one-bedroom homes, 64 two-bedroom homes, and ten three-bedroom homes.

Five of these homes will be designed so that they can be ‘easily altered to make reasonable provision for a wheelchair user’, according to the plans.

All residents are also to be provided with an outdoor space in the form of semi-private patios or balconies.

Due to the accessibility of the site, only 60 car parking spaces will be made available, according to developers Elstree Land. However, one cycle parking space will be available per bedroom.

The plans state: “Given the sustainable and accessible location of the site, it is recognised that car ownership is likely to be lower than average for the whole ward.

“The site’s town centre location ensures that there is an excellent level of accessibility to amenities and public transport, with the close proximity of the train station and regular bus service providing realistic travel options for residents."

The scheme also seeks to ‘transform’ the existing pedestrian route into the town centre and train station by providing a ‘well-overlooked meandering green corridor’ and a central courtyard.

Hedgerows, bird boxes, swift nesting bricks and bat bricks are set to be included here to support existing wildlife.

According to the application, the scheme will provide a ‘statement building’ to be visible to train users on arrival into Eastbourne, while the green spaces will be designed to help ‘reduce the perceived mass of the building’.

A spokesperson for Elstree Land said: “In developing this site, Elstree Land is seeking to create a new environment which enhances both the landscape and the built character of the neighbourhood, delivering sustainable development for Eastbourne.

"The development will provide attractive open space opportunities for enjoyment, recreation and play, which respond to local need, as well as enhancing biodiversity on the site where possible.”

To view the full application, see reference 240415 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

Eastbourne multi-storey car park to be turned into flats Artist's impression of the development

