Multiple objections raised to HMO plans in Eastbourne

Multiple objections have been raised to plans for a nine-bedroom HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) in Eastbourne.

The application, if approved would see 28 Lushington Road, converted from an HMO into the larger nine-bedroom HMO.

Plans for the conversion include the erection of ground and second-floor extensions, along with other external alterations.

However, the proposal has been met with opposition from residents with 16 objections written into Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

In an objection written to the council’s planning portal Sharon Neilan said: “This proposal needs to be considered with extreme caution. Working in the area, the level of anti social behaviour has increased considerably in the last few years.

"Evidence of drug use is clear in Lushington Lane along with suspicious behaviour of individuals at night.

“As already stated Eastbourne Borough Council should not grant any further HMO licences within the town.

"This is a conservation area, with many different types of businesses, residents and is already over developed. The applicant should consider using his property in a way more keeping to the area.”

In another objection Margaret Clarke said: “I strongly object to this application. There are already far too many large HMOs in Central Eastbourne.

"The town centre has become an unpleasant place with a transient population and former transients who originally came/placed/recruited to populate the numerous HMO bedrooms.

"They became EBC and local services’ responsibility. The resultant drug, alcohol use and antisocial behaviour is driving long term residents out and paying visitors from the town.

"We need to protect the business, shopping and leisure centre of the town.”

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "This marks a significant step in ensuring that Eastbourne continues to offer diverse housing options while proactively addressing the impact of high-density HMO areas on our communities. Importantly, it also provides a framework for sustainable development in the town centre."

The change does not apply to conversions that were completed before July 30, 2025, and those properties will not require planning permission.