The council has urged motorists to drive at an ‘appropriate speed’ after a ‘number of near misses’ involving pedestrians on a road in Worthing.

On Stoke Abbott Road, there are currently no parking restriction markings on the southern side after the road was recently resurfaced.

However, West Sussex County Council plans to reinstate double yellow lines on the carriageway ‘in the near future’, according to Worthing Borough Council.

"We’ve been alerted to a number of near misses recently in Stoke Abbott Road in which pedestrians crossing have almost been struck by passing vehicles,” the borough council revealed on social media.

"The issue may have developed because vehicles are currently parking on both sides of the road near the Worthing Integrated Care Centre – both in the marked bays on the northern side of the road and on the pavement on the southern side."

The county council is due to paint new yellow lines and bay markings on the road on Tuesday, April 1, the borough council said.

There will be a parking suspension in place for Stoke Abbott Road that day from 7.30am until 4pm.

A spokesperson added: “In the meantime, we would urge motorists to ensure they are driving at an appropriate speed down the road and would remind pedestrians to make sure they choose a safe place to cross.”

The council reminded people that the new Civic Quarter multi-storey car park is ‘also now open just a short distance away’, and can be accessed via Civic Place from Richmond Road.