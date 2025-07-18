Muster Green awarded the coveted Green Flag Award as it is officially recognised as one of the country’s best parks

Haywards Heath Town Council is celebrating our 11th consecutive Green Flag Award for Muster Green, an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news that Muster Green has met the standards required for the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Town Mayor of Haywards Heath, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Muster Green has retained its Green Flag status. This award is a true reflection of the tireless dedication, care, and professionalism of our grounds team, and of Haywards Heath Town Council’s continued commitment to preserving and enhancing our town’s green spaces. We are proud to fly the Green Flag as a symbol of excellence and pride in our shared green spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom, Cllr Sandy Ellis commented: “On behalf of the Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee and the community of Haywards Heath I am delighted to hear once more the success of our Green Flag for Muster Green. It's such a prestigious achievement and it's unbelievable the continued success we have at such a high level, considering we only have a small team of groundskeepers, but their talent and dedication is admirable. Well done from us all for keeping care for of our beloved jewel in the crown of Haywards Heath Town Council.”

Muster Green

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Muster Green who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award. Quality parks and green spaces like Muster Green make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest. Crucially, Muster Green is a vital green space for communities in West Sussex to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.