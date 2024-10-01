Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Adur and Worthing are being reminded to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is extra money for pensioners to bring their weekly income up to a minimum amount.

“Nearly 150 households in Adur and Worthing that are eligible for Pension Credit, but have not claimed it, have been contacted by our Proactive team to encourage them to apply,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said.

"The Proactive team of dedicated caseworkers aim to identify anyone who may not be coping financially, to offer them targeted support before they fall into crisis.

“To support those who may be affected by the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment, we have identified and written to 149 households in Adur and Worthing to let them know that they will be eligible to continue receiving the payment by applying for Pension Credit.”

The council said more than 20 residents, so far, have ‘successfully applied’ for Pension Credit – bringing in an additional average annual income of £3,900 per household.

The spokesperson added: “Several more residents are in the process of applying for the benefit and we are looking into ways of supporting low income households who do not qualify for Pension Credit.

“On Thursday, November 14, the Proactive team will also be hosting an event for anyone worried about the cost of heating their home this winter.

“Taking place in the Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm, there will be advice and guidance from a host of organisations, including free energy advice service LEAP.”

Representatives from local food banks and Southern Water will ‘also be on hand to explain’ what support they can offer, and there will be the opportunity to undergo an in-person benefit check to ‘see if you are eligible to make a claim’.

"There’s no need to sign up in advance – just come along on the day,” the council said.

“If you are unsure if you are eligible to claim Pension Credit, you can check here: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator.”