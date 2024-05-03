Neighbours object to plans expand Rottingdean house for 'habitable' garage

Eley Crescent, Rottingdean

Reef Van Houghton 28, has applied to alter the roof of 22 Eley Crescent, Rottingdean, instal roof lights and a rear dormer and build a single-storey rear extension also with roof lights.

A report to councillors recommended granting planning permission. The decision is due to be made by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (8 May).

Five neighbours have objected to the proposal, raising concerns about traffic, overlooking and the use of the garage conversion.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The application is still not clear and transparent regarding the ultimate use of the proposed annex, ie, for commercial rental or future resale.

“The only access to the proposed annex is via a shared drive with the neighbouring property.

“Currently, two properties share this driveway. If the current garage is converted to a self-contained annex, the shared driveway will then be shared between three households rather than two which was not the original intention.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “I agree with the comments made by others regarding the impact of having a separate dwelling in the garden which will result in noise and loss of privacy for neighbouring properties.

“There is also a lack of off-street parking to support the size of the proposed development.”

Mr Van Houghton, who runs Coast Construction, said that the garage building was at the end of his enclosed private garden, at least 12 metres away from any other property.

He said that he planned to use the building to house his elderly grandmother and, if her health declined, as a home office and to accommodate visiting family and friends.

No washing or eating would take place in the converted garage and Mr Van Houghton said that he did not think that adding a second bathroom to the property would affect the drains.

He said: “We appreciate the concerns and objections raised by our neighbours and we have listened to these points.

“Throughout the planning process, we have made numerous alterations or removed elements like the raised rear terrace to try to be as considerate as possible, with nearly all remaining elements of our application falling under permitted development.

“We feel this application is harmonious with the site and is in keeping with the works all our neighbours have already carried out, largely under permitted development.”