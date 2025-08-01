New 24-hour gym and wellness centre in Ford gets the thumbs up

Change of use of empty commercial units at Ford to a gym and wellness centre has been given the go ahead by Arun District Council.

Planning officers said the site at Ford Lane Industrial Estate, Ford Lane, would provide health and fitness services, including personal training, strength sports such as powerlifting, group classes, and rehabilitation support, as well as administrative office use.

"This application proposes a sustainable, community-focused use for a currently vacant commercial unit, meeting a great local demand,” the applicants said in a planning statement.

"It is fully aligned with national and local planning policy, enhances community wellbeing, promotes economic growth through employment and local service provision, and poses minimal to no environmental or infrastructural impact.”.

The site of the gym proposed for Ford

Four letters of support said no building works were required so little disruption will be caused, it will bring new employment opportunities to the community and would provide a new gym facility to the area, with provision of specialised equipment with limited availability and increased demand along the south coast.

Planning officers said: “The development would… allow for the provision of exercise and health infrastructure in a location where there is currently no facility for this purpose.

"Whilst this would be within the countryside and contrary to policy, it would pose a sustainable reuse of an existing commercial unit, to the benefit of the health and wellbeing of nearby residents.

"This would additionally aid the diversification of the rural economy through encouraging a wider range of visitors to the area, which will in turn support other established businesses in this location.”

They said there would be no change to the outside of the building.

“The change of use will have some impact to residential amenity, by way of altering the use and movements of the site, especially given that it is proposed the gym will be open 24 hours, seven days a week,” they said.

“The closest neighbouring property is approximately 125m from the unit, with no inter-visibility between the two buildings. Unit B is set off Ford Lane within the Industrial Estate, and therefore any impact on residential amenity would arise from cars entering and existing the estate, and noise pollution from visitors outside the building. The site entrance is around 85m from the neighbouring property, and as such the noise pollution and disturbance from visitors and cars would be minor and not detrimental to amenity.”

To see the plans on the Arun planning portal use the search reference F/18/25/PL.