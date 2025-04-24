Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tags are being attached to residents’ bins in Adur and Worthing.

This is to ‘help increase awareness’ of a new bin collection schedule starting in May.

"In case you missed the news, we’re moving to a new bin collection system to improve the efficiency of our service and prepare for food waste collections, which are being introduced in 2026,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils explained.

"The new schedule is being implemented from Tuesday 6th May, and is essential for us to continue delivering a reliable bin collection service. A leaflet informing residents of the changes was included in each household’s council tax letter.

The councils are moving to a new bin collection system to 'improve the efficiency' of their service and prepare for food waste collections, which are being introduced in 2026. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"Most residents’ collection dates will change when the new system is live, and some will be asked to put both their refuse and recycling bins out for collection in the first week of the new schedule.” Once the new system has been bedded in, the councils said all households will ‘resume their alternate weekly collection service’ – which sees recycling collected one week and refuse the next.

"Residents subscribed to our garden waste service will continue to see their green-lidded bins or garden waste bags collected weekly on the day of their refuse or recycling collection,” the councils added.

"Please check what changes might apply to your address ahead of the new system.”

This can be done by visiting the council’s website (www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day/).

Alternatively, you can download the free council services app, which will inform you of your next collection and provide reminders direct to your smartphone. To find out more and download the app, visit: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/aw-app/