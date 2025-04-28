Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New electric vehicle charging points are set to be installed on 12 roads across Adur and Worthing.

Residents are being invited to provide feedback on a number of new locations set to receive electric vehicle charging points.

In Adur, Manor Hall Road and Saint Richard’s Road in Southwick are due to receive new electric vehicle charging points, the councils have confirmed.

Across Worthing, the councils revealed that the charging points will be installed in Alinora Crescent; Angola Road; Clapham Common; Findon Road; Lime Road; Columbia Drive; Ophir Road; Pentland Road; Singleton Crescent and Westlake Gardens.

Residents are being invited to provide feedback on a number of new locations set to receive electric vehicle charging points. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said: “West Sussex County Council would like your feedback on its plans, which are designed to give residents the confidence to switch to electric vehicles when the time is right for them.

“The locations have been selected based on public requests or because they are recognised as areas with limited off-road parking and insufficient publicly-available charge points.”

The deadline to have your say is May 16. Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/council/west-sussex-county-council-drives-forward-electric-vehicle-expansion-with-new-consultation-5082770

The plans come from the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, a collaboration between the county council, its district and borough partners, and Connected Kerb.

"More than 35 new sites across the county could benefit from new dual-socket chargepoints, which allow two vehicles to charge at the same time,” the county council explained.

"The proposals also include installing additional underground wiring, which will allow further chargepoints to be added in the future when demand increases as more residents switch to electric vehicles.

"The West Sussex Chargepoint Network has already introduced 872 sockets at 150 different locations including council-owned carparks and on-street sites.”

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said more than 8,000 EV drivers have already used the chargepoints – with nearly 65,000 individual charging sessions recorded.

She added: “We know more and more residents are choosing to switch to an electric vehicle and we want to ensure that everyone, including those without off-road parking, have the facilities to charge their vehicles close to their homes.

“This is part of Our Council Plan priority to support a sustainable and prosperous economy, underpinned by our commitment to protecting the environment by providing sustainable transport options and making the benefits of electric vehicles accessible to all.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said the company is building a network that ‘doesn’t just meet today’s needs but is ready for tomorrow’s growth’.

He added: “We’re proud to be working alongside West Sussex County Council to deliver one of the most ambitious and forward-thinking public charging networks in the UK.

"This next phase of the rollout, supported by local consultation, is key to ensuring every resident—especially those without off-street parking – has access to reliable, affordable charging close to home.

"Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows EV sales have surged 43.2 per cent in March, with over 69,000 new electric vehicles hitting UK roads.

"It’s vital that the charging infrastructure keeps pace, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here in West Sussex.”