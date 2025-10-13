New application for 29 caravans on Westbourne land

Plans to station 29 caravans on land in Westbourne have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application for the Old Army Camp, in Cemetery Lane, includes six utility buildings and 29 bin/cycle stores.

It is part-retrospective as most of the caravans are already on the site.

A similar application to use the site for caravans for gypsies, travellers and travelling show-people as well as affordable housing, was refused by the council in January.

The new application will not include travelling show-people or affordable housing.

A planning statement from the applicant said: “Concerns were raised with the previous application in regard to turning for large vehicles due to the proposal to include travelling showpeople’s plots but these are now not proposed and so no large vehicles are required.

“The development is only therefore likely to generate lightweight residential traffic to the same level as a typical dwelling would.

“As the application is retrospective there will be no increase in vehicle movements and it is clear that the current access on the Foxbury Lane has operated safely with the existing level of vehicle movement.”

To view the application in full, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/02308/FUL.