New bins added across Eastbourne which are designed to keep seagulls out

Eastbourne Borough Council said the 15 combined litter and dog waste bins have been added to car parks in the town’s downland area.

These bins replace separate dog waste and litter bins and are ‘newer and bigger’.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, who is the council’s cabinet member for climate change, place services and special projects, said: “These bins are a perfect fit for the downs because there is only one opening so the wind cannot circulate through them and blow out rubbish.

Councillor Colin Swansborough (right) with one of the new bins

“Our downland is a huge natural asset for Eastbourne and we want to keep it clean and beautiful for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

"With these extra bins there is no excuse for people using the countryside to drop litter or leave dog mess behind and anyone found doing so could be fined.

“Well done to our Neighbourhood First and Environment First teams working together to get these in place.”

The council said the locations of the new bins include Beachy Head car park, Beachy Head West layby, Shooters Bottom, Butts Brow car park, Dukes Drive and Warren Hill.