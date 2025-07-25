New bus shelters planned for Walberton

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
New shelters are planned for residents waiting at bus stops in Walberton.

Plans have been submitted to Arun Distirct Council for new shelters on land adjacent to Amber, The Street and land adjacent to Nyefield, Yapton Lane.

The application also seeks permission to replace the shelter on land adjacent to the former Balls Hut, Arundel Road, Walberton.

To see the plans on the Arun District Council planning portal, use the search reference WA/56/25/PL.

