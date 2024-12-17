New Cabinet Committee announced for Wealden District Council

Wealden District Council announced its new Cabinet Committee this week.

The new line up was revealed by the leader and deputy leader of the council, Cllr Rachel Millward (Green, Hartfield), and Cllr James Partridge (Liberal Democrat, Crowborough North) at last Wednesday’s meeting.

It follows the Alliance for Wealden welcoming two new members; Cllr Daniel Manvell (Labour, Uckfield North) and Cllr Ben Cox (Labour and Co-operative, Uckfield New Town) last month.

Cllr Manvell has joined the Cabinet and will become lead member for Housing, Benefits, and Revenues. Councillor Millward becomes leadmember for a newly designed portfolio - Culture, Community andCommunications.

New Cabinet Committee

In a joint statement, councillors Rachel Millward and James Partridgesaid, “We are pleased to confirm the new Cabinet portfolios, whichhave been refocused on the aims of our Council Strategy. Ourpriorities as an Alliance for Wealden are protecting our environment,strengthening community resilience and wellbeing, and a growing localeconomy. The last 18 months have been marked by a number of successesincluding a new Draft Local Plan, breaking ground on new health andleisure facilities across the district and driving forward a newClimate Change Strategy.

“The new portfolio of Community, Culture and Communications which Rachel will lead is reflective of our intention to develop our priority of community resilience and wellbeing, enhancing quality of life for residents where they live and continuing to work on the ways in which the council interacts with residents.”

Cllr Manvell said: "!t is a huge privilege to become one of theyoungest cabinet members in the country. As the portfolio holder forHousing, Benefits, and Revenues, I will be making the case to thegovernment to help us deliver more genuinely affordable and socialhomes for Wealden residents, especially for our young people andfamilies. I look forward to working with the rest of the Alliance todeliver better public services for Wealden residents.”

Pictured, left to right, are councillors Paul Coleshill, JamesPartridge, Rachel Millward, Daniel Manvell, Greg Collins and KelvinWilliams.-

