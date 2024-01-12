Chichester District Council has responded to county council plans to improve cycling and walking facilities along the A285 and A286.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (January 9) members supported the option for a two-way segregated cycle lane along Oaklands Way (A286), between Northgate roundabout and the end of College Lane.

And they also backed the provision of a continuous cycle route between Tangmere and Chichester city centre (A285), connecting to the new developments of Shopwyke Lakes and Tangmere.

A consultation into the plans ended just before Christmas and the district council’s views were included.

A285 Sustainable Transport Plans. Image: West Sussex County Council

Jonathan Brown, cabinet member for environmental strategy, said: “Both proposals tie in with the Chichester city Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan.

“It’s important to stress that neither of these routes have been properly modelled for their traffic impact – but that’s a feature not a bug at this stage.

“It is a very early stage in the process.

“Modelling work is still to be done and we will be re-consulted once it has been done.

“So what we say today is not our final word on either scheme.”

Two options were on the table for the Oaklands Way scheme.

The one not supported by the district council was for a walking/cycling path on the northern side of the road between the pedestrian subway in the west and the junction with College Lane in the east.

While offering its support in principle to the other option, the district did ask the county council to work on tackling the flooding which occurs periodically at the southernmost point of College Lane.

Once the county council has analysed the consultation responses, a report will be published presenting the results, including any changes which may be needed.