New Costa Coffee can open in Hastings

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:46 BST
Planners have approved proposals for a Costa Coffee on the outskirts of Hastings.

Last Wednesday (July 23), Hastings Borough Council planning officers approved proposals to build a coffee shop and drive-through in Queensway Avenue South.

The plans, from Decimus Property (Hastings) Ltd, set out how the single-storey building, branded as a Costa Coffee store, would be built on the site. It would include both a drive-through and a 28-space car park.

The building is expected to occupy an undeveloped corner plot, which would sit between the St Michael’s Hospice Donation Centre and the currently vacant Sussex Exchange building.

A CGI image of what the store could look like. Image credit: APX Architecture/Decimus Property (Hastings) Ltdplaceholder image
A CGI image of what the store could look like. Image credit: APX Architecture/Decimus Property (Hastings) Ltd

Planning documents show how the unit is expected to employ 15 people on site (equivalent to 11 full time jobs) and open between 5am and 11pm, seven days per week.

Its car park is expected to include charging points for electric vehicles.

For further information see application reference HS/FA/24/00632 on the Hastings Borough Council planning website.

