New council homes are taking shape in Lancing.

Adur District Council said the first modules of its new homes in Gravelly Crescent have arrived, whilst ‘foundations for the next buildings are in place too’.

"We’re building one, one-bedroom, two, two-bedroom and four, three-bedroom council homes on our former garage compound, for Adur families in need of somewhere to live,” a council spokesperson said.

"To reduce disruption for those living nearby and waste, much of the work on the new homes is being done in factories away from the site. Sections of the new buildings are then being delivered to Gravelly Crescent and lifted into position.

The new properties will be ‘highly insulated’ and therefore will be ‘energy efficient and cheaper to run’ for future tenants. Photo: Adur District Council

"The shape of the first three homes is now on show and work will shortly begin on their roofs. The first parts of the remaining four homes will arrive in the coming days.”

The council said the new properties will be ‘highly insulated’ and therefore will be ‘energy efficient and cheaper to run’ for future tenants.

Each will also have its own garden.

The council added: “There are now more than 1,000 local households on our housing register, so we’re building new council homes to give more people an affordable place to live.

"We hope the first new tenants will be able to move into our new Gravelly Crescent homes this winter.”