An application has been submitted to Arun District Council for the change of use of ancillary accommodation at the centre in Blackmill Lane.

The centre provides training and education opportunities for young adults with special needs and is also open to the public and includes a small animal farm, children’s indoor and outdoor play areas, picnic area, woodland walk, café and shop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning statement by Harwood Savin Town Planning Consultants said: "The shop relocated on the opening of the new visitor centre, and the application building has since become surplus to requirements.

The former shop at the Aldingbourne Country Centre could become a day nursery

"The change of use will facilitate the expansion of a childcare facility which is currently operated in a domestic setting near Pulborough.

"The existing home based provision will continue, whilst the nursery at the Aldingbourne Country Centre will be offered as additional provision."

The statement said: "It is considered that the proposed change of use will result in local benefits, not least that the use of this building by a third party will provide additional funds for the centre to re-invest into its existing facilities and provision for young adults with special needs at the centre.

"The nursery will also allow for additional pre-school childcare places in an attractive location, where children will be able to make use of the wide range of existing facilities already present on the wider site."