Plans to convert a bungalow into a dental clinic have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for 57 Basin Road was submitted by Anu Kunjur, owner of the Chichester Smiles Dental Practice, in West Street, and given the nod by planning officers.

The plans originally included security shutters at the front of the building. But, following objections from the city council and the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee about the look of the shutters, they were removed from the application.

A storage room to the rear of the bungalow will be used as an office.

Basin Road, Chichester. Image: GoogleMaps

A planning statement submitted with the application highlighted how close the bungalow sits to the railway line, adding that it was ‘not ideally suited as a domestic dwelling’.

The statement added that the clinic would be in use five days a week with a maximum of five people – three staff and two patients – using it at any one time.