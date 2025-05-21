New dental practice approved for Chichester
Plans to use a bungalow as a dental practice have been approved by Chichester District Council.
The change of use application from Krynauw Holdings Ltd for Over The Way, in Church Road, was given the nod by planning officers.
No changes will be made to the building itself, with minor alterations to the parking area to make better use of the space.
The surgery will open from 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday. It will be made up of two treatment rooms, with four full-time and two part-time staff members.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00711/FUL.