New Economic Strategy launched to promote economic growth in West Sussex

A new Economic Strategy for West Sussex has been produced by West Sussex County Council, in conjunction with partners, business representatives and the newly formed West Sussex Economic Growth Board (WSEGB).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an economy worth £27 billion and strengths including in the manufacturing sector, West Sussex represents 8% of the economy within the South-East. However, the county’s economy faces a number of challenges including, productivity being modest compared with regional and national averages, housing costs continue to be high compared to earnings, and growth in our resident population is projected to be largely those of post-working age.

The strategy seeks to address these challenges by targeting key sectors with opportunities for growth, ensuring a skilled and inclusive workforce, supporting the transition to net zero, delivering sustainable development and supporting resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delivery of the strategy will be overseen by the WSEGB, which brings together leaders in business, local government, education, and health. The board focuses on the county’s economic needs and sustainable growth opportunities. The board will provide strong leadership on economic growth, develop a clear narrative for attracting investment, lobby on behalf of the county and ensure on-going dialogue with West Sussex businesses.

West Sussex County Council

Councillor Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council said: “This new economic strategy is in line with Our Council Plan priority of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy within West Sussex. The County Council working in partnership has a broad range of programmes and activities planned for 2025/26 and beyond which align with the ambitions set out in the strategy.

“We look forward to working alongside the other members of the WSEGB to deliver the strategy which comes ahead of the decision on the establishment of a Sussex and Brighton Mayoral Strategic Authority, following the announcement that the area is on the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

“We need an economic strategy in place now as there is plenty of work to get on with to support and grow the West Sussex economy”.