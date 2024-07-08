Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build an eight-storey block of flats in Haywards Heath are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application, from LTRO Perrymount Ltd will be discussed during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (July 11).

If approved, the development will be made up of 21 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom flats, and will sit to the rear of Central House, in Perrymount Road.

Planning officers have recommended the application for approval.

Plans to build an eight-storey block of flats in Perrymount Road are to be decided by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Mohsin Cooper Ltd

The council received ten letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including over-development of the site and the fact that only eight parking spaces would be provided.

A report to the committee said: “Although the development would only result in the provision of eight car parking spaces, the site is within a highly sustainable location close to bus stops, the train station and the town centre.

“As such it is considered that the proposal would not cause harm in terms of the level of parking or highway safety.”

The principle of developing the site has already been established after the council approved plans for a six-storey block of 28 flats in 2023.