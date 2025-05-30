Businesses, homeowners and council staff are working together to ‘repair and reinforce old and dilapidated’ flood defences at Littlehampton Harbour.

People were left homeless and business owners counted heavy costs after a major flooding incident in April 2024.

At around midnight – on Tuesday, April 9 – crews were alerted to the first of three flooding incidents in West Sussex. This primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk in Littlehampton. This came after the River Arun burst its banks and 15 people were evacuated to Littlehampton Wave leisure centre.

West Sussex County Council carried out an investigation and confirmed that the ‘main cause’ was tidal water ‘exceeding existing defences’.

Flooding at Arun Shipyard in April 2024. Photo: RM Boyce

A year on, the Rope Walk Flood Action Group revealed: “Following the disastrous floods which afflicted homes and businesses on the West Bank of the river Arun last year, West Sussex County Council with local businesses and homeowners are working closely together to repair and reinforce the old and dilapidated flood defences that failed causing so much misery.

"The 3.8 metre surge tide which was the highest ever recorded since records began in Littlehampton, was a freak event but with climate change and sea level rise this area can expect more of the same in the near future.

"The local businesses have responded by raising their own flood defences without any financial assistance from any local authority.”

The action group is grateful for the county council’s support but feels that more help is ‘desperately needed’ – in the ‘form of financial aid’.

The Indoor Cricket Centre was flooded during the 'freak event'. Photo: RM Boyce

A spokesperson added: "There seems to be tens of millions of pounds available for landscaping, and new paving stones but not a penny to be spent on flood defence work.

"They only seem to be interested in helping to clear up after a disaster rather than preventing the disaster in the first place.

"It seems utterly ludicrous to continue to spend money and time on disaster recovery when a few thousand pounds is all it would take to prevent that disaster in the first place."

West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The full [investigation] report is available on the council’s website under flood reports, projects and policies. We will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency, the lead authority for tidal flood risk, to explore and promote viable interventions where there is a strong economic and environmental case.

“We understand that the impact of flooding can be devastating for residents and communities. We are also actively working on the review of our Local Flood Risk Management Strategy, which is due to be approved this summer and will guide our proactive and partnership-led approach to preventing flooding in high-risk areas.”

Arun District Council, meanwhile, said it has ‘provided extended assistance’ to affected residents and landowners ‘throughout the recovery process’.

A spokesperson added: “While we are unable to comment on the position of West Sussex County Council, we are aware that they hold a small parcel of land in the area and therefore have an interest.

“Should the lead agency present a strong economic and environmental case, Arun District Council will provide support where appropriate and

feasible.

“In respect of the funds spent on paving and landscaping in the town, this was via the UK Government’s Coastal Communities Fund which had a specific remit on what that money could be spent on.”