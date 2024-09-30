New football goals installed at park in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
New football goals have been installed at a park in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said four new goals have been installed at Northbrook Recreation Ground, ‘as part of our ongoing work to maintain and improve our recreational facilities’.

A spokesperson added: “Our parks team installed the new goals at the green space last week, where we hope they’ll be enjoyed by local football players and fans for years to come.

“The goals at Northbrook Recreation Ground, in Romany Road, are just one of a few locations where the need for replacement was identified by our parks team, and forms part of a wider programme of improvements across our green spaces."

The council said it plans to continue the replacement of football goals ‘across Worthing next year’.

