New grant scheme will help boost Chichester District's evening and night-time scene

Independent high street businesses that trade during the evening and night-time in Chichester District could get a funding boost thanks to a new business grant being offered by Chichester District Council.

The new Evening and Night-time Economy Business Grant will be available to independent businesses with a physical premises on high streets in Chichester, East Wittering, Midhurst, Petworth and Selsey.

The grant offers an exciting opportunity and is ideal for those businesses keen to develop a new offering for their customers in order to help increase footfall and client spend. It is also aimed at businesses who want to create a more exciting experience for customers or those who want to collaborate with other high street businesses to offer evening entertainment.

As well as established businesses, the grant is also aimed at businesses that have plans to start trading during the evening and night-time to help support their new enterprise.

“As a council we recognise that businesses who trade in the evenings and at night-time make a huge contribution to our local economy as well as adding to the overall character and vibrancy of our city and towns in the district,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council. “We know that many of these businesses have bold and innovative ideas to vary what they offer, and so this grant aims to give businesses the confidence to put their plans into action and help the district’s night-time and evening scheme thrive.

“An example could be businesses who are looking to introduce live music. They could apply for the grant to help produce sound management plans or carry out works such as installing sound proofing or live performance equipment such as stage lighting rigs, speakers, or DJ booths.

“There might be a café or a gallery that wants to create a specially-themed area for night-time use to attract a different audience or there may be a venue that has permission for outdoor night-time use that has plans to provide an attractive new space for evening dining and socialising. There may also be businesses that want to adapt an underused upper floor or outbuilding for evening events such as classes or food or drink tastings and the grant could support this.

“Funding could also go towards joint initiatives such as organising themed evenings, late night openings or cultural trails, or helping businesses with digital advertising to promote longer opening hours.

“We’ve not offered a grant like this before and so I’m delighted that we will be able to support the district’s evening and night-time economy in this way.”

The grant is one of several key actions highlighted in the council’s recently launched Economic Development Strategy and is being offered in direct response to feedback from businesses in the district.

The grant available will be up to 50 per cent of eligible costs, to a maximum contribution of £3,000. The business must contribute the remaining 50 per cent.

Applications are now open at www.chichester.gov.uk/entebusinessgrant where further information and detailed guidance notes are available. The deadline for applications is midnight on 5 October.

Businesses also can learn more about the new scheme and whether their project idea would be eligible by attending a special webinar on Wednesday 17 September, hosted by Chichester District Council’s Economic Development Team. Businesses are encouraged to book their place on the webinar: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-district-council-economic-development