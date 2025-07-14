New hoardings installed at old Crawley Town Hall site

Crawley Borough Council has installed new hoardings in front of the former Town Hall on The Boulevard as demolition work continues on the site.

The project has been funded by HM Government through the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF2) and the required The One Public Estate programme is a partnership between the Office of Government Property in the Cabinet Office, the Local Government Association and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG). It provides practical and technical support and funding for public sector partners to deliver ambitious property-led programmes in collaboration.

The hoardings feature images that reflects the council’s key priorities and ambitions for the town.

Councillor Michael Jones, Lead of the Council, alongside the hoardings

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, said: “These new hoardings brighten up this area of town while the demolition work of the old Town Hall is being undertaken. The content we have used reflects our priorities of protecting the town centre, delivering affordable housing and investing in services.”

The demolition is being carried out by Dorton Group Ltd, with work expected to continue through the summer.

More information about the project can be found on the council’s website at www.crawley.gov.uk