Arun District Council told residents that they ‘may notice some activity’ at East Beach, Littlehampton, on Friday (October 4), as ‘we install some new beach huts’.

A social media post added: “The access walkways and terraces to the three accessible beach huts that have already been installed will follow.”

The Littlehampton Beach Hut Project obtained planning permission for 13 beach huts on Littlehampton’s seafront – three of which will be accessible and rented out to local charities or ‘suitable’ organisations, according to Arun District Council officers.

A spokesperson told this newspaper: “The hut bases are built of polymer sleepers that are manufactured from recycled plastic waste.

"We will be doing more on the beach huts, once they are all in place, and hiring criteria has been confirmed.”

In response to enquiries on social media, the council said it is ‘preparing to offer’ the accessible huts on a ‘daily hire basis via an agent’.

The council added: “We are exploring other options for ongoing future management of the huts. More information will be provided when we have it.”

The project had a budget of £260,000, and the council hoped to have the huts in place and leased out to tenants by summer 2024 – with the project expected to break even by 2037, five years later than originally quoted.

Littlehampton beach huts This is where the new beach huts have been installed on East Beach, Littlehampton

Littlehampton beach huts