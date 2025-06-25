The council is searching for a new operator to take charge of the market in the heart of Littlehampton town centre.

Arun District Council is seeking ‘expressions of interest’ from ‘experienced market operators’ to ‘establish a high-quality general market’.

"The proposed market will offer up to 20 3m x 3m pitches along the central pedestrianised high street, to assist the revitalisation of the area with a carefully curated selection of stalls that boost the local economy and attract increased footfall,” a council spokesperson said.

Interested operators are invited to demonstrate the following:

– A ‘proven track record’ in delivering successful markets;

– A ‘clear and compelling vision’ for the market;

– A ‘commitment to high-quality, well-presented stalls’ that ‘reflect positively on the town’.

This comes after the people who used to run a high street market in Littlehampton said they were forced to close and find a new site, due to persistent anti-social behaviour.

In a social media post, which was widely shared and debated by residents, Littlehampton Market announced it would closing in March as it was ‘no longer safe for traders’.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said at the time: “It is disappointing to hear that the weekly market operator’s negative experience of Littlehampton is being cited as their decision not to renew their license when it ceases at the end of March 2025.

"The nature of High Streets is changing nationally, with the decline of markets part of that national change, this is no different for Littlehampton.

"However, both the district and town councils are working together to support the town centre as it adapts to those changes. Current activity includes supporting the business community to form a new business forum which aims to focus on the positive things the town offers, including 85 per cent of businesses being independently run by passionate and dedicated owners.

"Both councils are running a well-received social media campaign to highlight just that.”

The council said sustainability, community benefit, and support for local suppliers will be ‘key considerations in the selection process’ for a new market operator.

However, the ‘opportunity is open’ to any operator who can ‘meet the council’s high standards’.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the licensing committee, said: “This is about curating a market offer that enhances what’s already here.

"We want to create a vibrant, welcoming space that supports local businesses, attracts visitors, and adds real value to the town centre. We’re encouraging quality market operators to come forward and tell us about their offer, and we will only select those who can genuinely contribute to the town’s future and help us build something special for the community.”

Interested operators are advised that the Expression of Interest (EOI) process is non-binding but ‘represents the first step toward securing a Trading Consent’.

Applications will be reviewed by the council’s economy team, and ‘only those meeting the required criteria’ will be invited to submit a formal application.

‘To promote the opportunity’, Arun District Council will launch a coordinated campaign – including promotion through the National Association of British Markets, regional networks, and direct engagement with established operators.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday, July 25. For more information or to express your interest, contact: [email protected]