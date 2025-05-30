New mayor elected at Hailsham Town Council Annual Meeting

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the election of Cllr Chris Bryant as the new Town Mayor and Chair for the upcoming term. Cllr Bryant, representing Magham Down Ward, has a long-standing commitment to the community and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

In his acceptance speech given at the Town Council's Annual Meeting held on Wednesday [28 May], Cllr Bryant outlined his vision for Hailsham over the next year, emphasising a community-driven approach and a focus on further developing the Town Council's services and operations.

"The Town Council has a strong commitment to providing value for money and efficient services to residents. Despite continued financial constraints, we will remain focused on delivering essential services and supporting residents and the local community to enhance the quality of life for those that live and work in Hailsham."

"Furthermore, I am keen to engage with the community and encourage public participation in local governance. Residents are encouraged to attend future council and committee meetings, as well as individual ward surgeries and public engagement events, to share their concerns and ensure that the Town Council remains responsive to the needs of the community."

Town Mayor & Chair, Cllr Chris Bryant

The newly elected Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair Cllr Colin Mitchell, representing Hailsham North Ward commented: "I'm grateful to my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me to carry out the deputy role. It is an honour to serve the Hailsham community, and I look forward to working alongside Cllr Bryant and supporting the Town Council' efforts throughout the coming year."

"The year ahead will bring challenges and opportunities, but I am confident that, together, we will continue to represent a town that is inclusive, resilient, and forward-thinking. Whether it's supporting our local services, championing environmental initiatives, or engaging with local residents, I am eager to listen, learn, and serve."