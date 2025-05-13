New Midhurst councillors hold first surgery

Midhurst district councillor Dominic Merritt

Midhurst’s two new councillors will hold their first surgery this Saturday.

Dominic Merritt, Midhurst district councillor, and Yvonne Gravely, county councillor Midhurst division, will be at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre from 12pm to 2pm. “We would love for you to drop by, say hello, and chat with us about any issues, concerns, or ideas you have related to the Midhurst Ward or Division,” said Dominic Merritt on a Facebook post. “Appointments are available to book in advance, but you are also very welcome to just turn up on the day.” To book a slot or get in touch, please feel free to email us directly.

Liberal Democrat Yvonne Gravely, mum of Jess Brown-Fuller, took 40% of the vote in the recent by-election and said she was ‘honoured and truly delighted’ to be elected, thanking her team for all their work – and the residents who voted for her.

She added: “I will do my absolute best in this role and will work every day to try to make a difference to the people of Midhurst and surrounding villages.”

Midhurst county councillor Yvonne Gravely

The Midhurst seat on both the county council and Chichester District Council became vacant after Kate O’Kelly chose to step down.

Replacing her on the district council, Dominic Merritt said: “This new role allows me to be a stronger voice for our town, championing affordable and social housing, supporting our local and independent businesses, keeping our community safe and clean, and ensuring that everyone, especially our younger generation, feels heard and represented.”