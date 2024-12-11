New operator with ‘superb track record’ to take over running of Eastbourne theatres

A live entertainment company with a ‘superb track record’ is set to take over the operations of theatres in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Borough Council says it has entered a partnership with one of the UK’s top theatre and entertainment operators to run the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre, Winter Garden and conferencing and exhibition facilities.

Trafalgar Theatres – the venues division of live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment – will operate the award-winning Devonshire Quarter complex.

Founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment has produced shows like Kiss Me, Kate starring Adrian Dunbar at the Barbican Theatre and The Duchess starring Jodie Whittaker.

Councillor Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Trafalgar Entertainment boasts a superb track record and to have Sir Howard and Dame Rosemary, both highly respected leaders in the industry, overseeing the future of the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre and Winter Garden is hugely exciting.

“The deal also achieves the key operational and financial objectives that we agreed earlier this year and ensures these jewels in the crown of south-east entertainment will continue to delight audiences for many years to come.”

Sir Howard Panter, joint CEO and creative director at Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Eastbourne Borough Council.

“Together, the Devonshire Quarter Venues form an entertainment epicentre on the East Sussex coast. We are immensely proud of our work in regional venues, including recently bringing our world-class productions of The King and I and The Rocky Horror Show to Eastbourne, and passionately believe that local audiences outside London deserve the very best.

"Through Trafalgar’s unique model Eastbourne audiences are assured that the best shows and events will be brought to Eastbourne alongside major new productions premiering here. Under our operation, local businesses across the wider area will continue to reap the economic benefits that a thriving theatre complex brings.

“Our team is looking forward to working with new colleagues in Eastbourne to develop and enhance the operation. During challenging financial times for councils up and down the country - we congratulate Eastbourne Borough Council for their foresight in selecting Trafalgar as its partner to protect these wonderful venues for the future.”

Following the announcement, Eastbourne Borough Council’s leader of the Opposition Robert Smart. said: “Whilst we fully welcome Trafalgar Entertainment's interest in Eastbourne's theatre complex where they could bring much needed expertise, Eastbourne residents deserve complete transparency about how this deal will allow the Council to pay back the over £60 million borrowed for the recent redevelopment carried out at the Devonshire Quarter Complex.

"The administration has been remarkably silent on the financial details of this arrangement and how they intend to protect Eastbourne taxpayer's long-term interests. The Council must demonstrate that this deal safeguards both our cultural assets and our financial future."