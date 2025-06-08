New parking charges for motorcyclists in Adur have come into force.

Up until Saturday (June 6), motorcycles were permitted to use the council's own car parks without paying, as long as they didn’t park up in a bay that was specified for a particular vehicle or road user.

However, notice was given last month that Adur District Council planned to ‘delete the exemption’.

The effect of the amended order – for article 30 of the district’s off-street parking regulations – means that motorcyclists now have to pay for parking.

North Farm Road in Lancing ias among the car parks impacted by the price rises by Adur District Council. Photo: Google Street View

As reported by www.visordown.com, motorcyclists will have to pay between £5.40 and £7.20 per day to park in Lancing, Shoreham-by-Sea and Southwick.

To see the full list of prices for each car park, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking/adur-car-parks/

The news was shared on a Facebook group, named Sussex Motorbike Riders. In response, one person wrote: “Diabolical decision especially if they expect bikers to park on a bay with other bikers.”

This comes after Adur District Council said it ‘plans to increase the cost of car parking’ in the district for the ‘first time since 2023’.

This is to ‘help fund the maintenance of our sites and the vital services we provide’, the council said.

A social media notice added: “Parking at our sites at Littlecroft and North Farm Road in Lancing, at our Southwick Beach and Southwick Square car parks, and at our Beach Green, Middle Street, Old Fort, Pond Road, Riverside, Ropetackle and Tarmount Lane car parks in Shoreham would increase in price to 70p for half an hour.

“The cost of parking for up to an hour and up to two hours will increase by a total of 10p per stay and there will be small increases in the cost of season tickets and visitor permits. We’ll also begin charging for motorcycles to use our car parks.

“We didn’t raise prices last year despite the cost of providing the service increasing and are confident our car parks remain great value for money for those visiting our businesses, our amazing coastline and our beautiful open spaces.”

What do you think about the council's decision to charge motorcyclists to park in Adur?