New parking restrictions coming to Crawley road - here’s where restrictions will apply

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:17 BST
Motorists in Crawley are being advised of new parking restrictions coming into force later this month after West Sussex County Council approved changes to traffic regulations in the area.

The Parking Places and Traffic Regulation Consolidation Order 2010 (Findon Road Amendment) Order 2025 will introduce double yellow lines—prohibiting waiting at all times—on sections of both sides of Findon Road, east of its junction with Warren Drive.

Additional restrictions will also apply on the east side of Warren Drive, both north and south of the Findon Road junction. The Order will officially come into effect on 29 September 2025.

The council has confirmed that paper copies of the Order will not be available in council offices or libraries. Instead, residents without internet access can request a copy by calling the West Sussex County Council Contact Centre on 01243 642105.

Double yellow lines—prohibiting waiting at all times— will be introduced on both sides of Findon Road, east of its junction with Warren Drive | Picture: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Anyone wishing to challenge the validity of the Order has six weeks from 28 May 2025 to apply to the High Court, on the grounds that it exceeds the powers of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 or that procedural requirements were not properly followed.

The notice was issued on 24 September 2025 by the council’s Director of Law Assurance & Insight, County Hall, Chichester.

