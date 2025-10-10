New phase of Worthing heat network to be debated

An extension to the Worthing District Heat Network is set to be decided by Worthing Borough Council.

Members of the council’s planning committee are set to debate plans for phase 2 of the heat network, connecting Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Pavillion Theatre, at its meeting on Wednesday, October 15.

Plans submitted by the network’s contractor, Hemiko Power, will see pipework extended along High Street, and through Steyne Gardens to the beach front, and then east and west along the promenade.

According to a report for the committee, 50 representations were made by residents and businesses to the plans, largely concerns about impacts on small businesses in the area, Christmas events held in Steyne Gardens, and on traffic in the town centre.

Worthing Pavillion Theatre, taken by the LDRS

Worthing Rowing Club, based out of Splashpoint, submitted a representation, stating the plans could see a ‘significant risk’ of operational shutdown without access to the water, saying they had not been approached by the council or Hemiko about the plans.

Hemiko submitted a statement to the plans to address these concerns, saying beach access would be maintained along the affected area of the promenade by creating ‘safe crossings’ before and after their work areas.

They said all businesses will have continued access to their properties throughout the works, saying they had met with 121 local businesses as part of the plans, and were deploying their Community Fund to help improve footfall in the town.

Hemiko said the High Street multi-storey car park would not need to be closed, as works there had been done during a three day closure in August, but that Marine Parade parking would need to be suspended during the phase 2 works.

Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Brighton Road, sourced from Google Maps

They added the plans would not result in a significant impact on parking availability in the town centre if approved.

The meeting will be held in the Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall at 6.30pm, or it can be viewed online by visiting https://democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=168&MId=2172.