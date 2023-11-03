Plans for a block of 24 flats on a derelict site in Bognor Regis have been submitted for outline permission.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The block on the corner of Ash Grove and Durban Road, would be on a derelict site of the former two storey Westside Supplies office block – which was demolished as part of previous planning applications around ten years ago.

The plans show a four storey block with 13 one bed and 11 two bed flats, 30 per cent affordable housing, cycle storage, and 26 undercroft parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers state the building will aim to be 100 per cent wheelchair accessible, including several disabled parking spaces.

An artist's impression of the block of flats in Bognor Regis

Planning permission has been sought for flats on the site since 2007 from five different developers, with two successful applications for 14 flats in 2012 and 2019, neither of which finished construction.

Previous applications were refused for loss of commercial floorspace and no affordable housinng contributions.