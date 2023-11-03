BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

New plans for block of flats on derelict Bognor Regis site

Plans for a block of 24 flats on a derelict site in Bognor Regis have been submitted for outline permission.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The block on the corner of Ash Grove and Durban Road, would be on a derelict site of the former two storey Westside Supplies office block – which was demolished as part of previous planning applications around ten years ago.

The plans show a four storey block with 13 one bed and 11 two bed flats, 30 per cent affordable housing, cycle storage, and 26 undercroft parking spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developers state the building will aim to be 100 per cent wheelchair accessible, including several disabled parking spaces.

Most Popular
An artist's impression of the block of flats in Bognor RegisAn artist's impression of the block of flats in Bognor Regis
An artist's impression of the block of flats in Bognor Regis

Planning permission has been sought for flats on the site since 2007 from five different developers, with two successful applications for 14 flats in 2012 and 2019, neither of which finished construction.

Previous applications were refused for loss of commercial floorspace and no affordable housinng contributions.

To view detials of the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with code BR/238/23/OUT.

Related topics:Planning permission