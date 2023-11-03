New plans for block of flats on derelict Bognor Regis site
The block on the corner of Ash Grove and Durban Road, would be on a derelict site of the former two storey Westside Supplies office block – which was demolished as part of previous planning applications around ten years ago.
The plans show a four storey block with 13 one bed and 11 two bed flats, 30 per cent affordable housing, cycle storage, and 26 undercroft parking spaces.
Developers state the building will aim to be 100 per cent wheelchair accessible, including several disabled parking spaces.
Planning permission has been sought for flats on the site since 2007 from five different developers, with two successful applications for 14 flats in 2012 and 2019, neither of which finished construction.
Previous applications were refused for loss of commercial floorspace and no affordable housinng contributions.
To view detials of the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with code BR/238/23/OUT.