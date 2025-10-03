New plans for three Bersted light industrial units after previous refusal

New plans have been submitted for three light industrial units in Bersted after a previous application was refused.

The outline application is for three class E units with landscaping at Heath Place, Bersted.

A planning statement with the application said the site is 0.993 hectares behind three industrial buildings within Heath Place.

“The rear of the site is currently being used for waste disposal, with an area of hardstanding for the parking of vehicles,” the statement said. “Prior to this unauthorised use, the land was an open amenity area, with tree and shrub planting and no defined boundaries. The land is accessed through the Heath Place industrial site.”

How the site could look. Image: Manorwood

It said the area is predominantly industrial development to the west but residential dwellings to the immediate north-west as well as a caravan park to the east of the Rife.

This application follows refusal of an application for three light industrial/workshop units, reference BE/138/23/OUT, which related to the southern part of the site.

Causes of concern were that it went against planning policy, drainage on the site and a lack of ecological information, which the applicant said had been addressed.

"The proposal will develop a currently open area which is not formally designated as being a high value landscape area,” the statement said. “The layout reflects a previously approved layout and maintains parkins between and under the buildings so as to ensure open spaces remain around the buildings.

To see the plans on the Arun District Council website, use the search reference BE/112/25/OUT.