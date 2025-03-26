New ramps installed at Littlehampton skate park

By Sam Morton

Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:45 BST
A skate park in Littlehampton has reopened to the public.

This comes after improvements were made to the facility in Sea Road – with new ramps installed.

"The ramps have been eagerly awaited by Littlehampton skaters and will be a positive addition to this popular facility,” Arun District Council said.

"A range of low-level ramps for beginners on skateboards and scooters have been installed.

The new ramps at the skate park in Sea Road have 'Skatelite' pro riding surfaces. Photo: Arun District Councilplaceholder image
The new ramps at the skate park in Sea Road have 'Skatelite' pro riding surfaces. Photo: Arun District Council

"The new ramps will have 'Skatelite' pro riding surfaces which are quieter than metal and will be installed with new tarmac surfacing.”

The facility has been funded from the Arun District Council capital play budget.

The council said it will update the public ‘shortly’, regarding ‘similar improvements’ at Lashmar Park in East Preston.

