A skate park in Littlehampton has reopened to the public.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after improvements were made to the facility in Sea Road – with new ramps installed.

"The ramps have been eagerly awaited by Littlehampton skaters and will be a positive addition to this popular facility,” Arun District Council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A range of low-level ramps for beginners on skateboards and scooters have been installed.

The new ramps at the skate park in Sea Road have 'Skatelite' pro riding surfaces. Photo: Arun District Council

"The new ramps will have 'Skatelite' pro riding surfaces which are quieter than metal and will be installed with new tarmac surfacing.”

The facility has been funded from the Arun District Council capital play budget.

The council said it will update the public ‘shortly’, regarding ‘similar improvements’ at Lashmar Park in East Preston.