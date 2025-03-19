The Lancing Coastal Cycle Path project is well underway.

West Sussex County Council – in partnership with Lancing Parish Council – is working to improve the existing shared use path that borders Lancing Beach Green.

The scheme began on March 3 and is expected to continue until June 6.

The new cycle path is running parallel to the existing footpath.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said:” By creating separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists, the Lancing Beach cycle track scheme will make the busy area around the Perch café and refreshment kiosk safer and more accessible for everyone.

"The shared path is being resurfaced to form a pedestrian only footpath and a new three-metre-wide dedicated cycle path is being added with additional parking for bikes.

"This cycle path forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 2 and these improvements are funded by Active Travel England. The work is due to be complete by June.”

Ahead of the project, a post on the county council website stated: “Works will shortly commence to separate cyclists and pedestrians along the popular shared use path, which borders Lancing Beach Green.

"The new three metre wide cycle path will improve safety, continuity and usability by separating cyclists and pedestrians outside the busy Perch café area.”

Works will include the following:

– Converting the existing shared use path to two separate, segregated routes ‘compliant with national design guidance’;

– Installation of additional cycle facilities, including inclusive user group cycle stands and cycle aids;

– Providing priority for cyclists at side junctions along the new segregated route;

– ‘Increased awareness’ of existing interconnecting Public Rights of Way (PROW) network and improvements for mobility challenged users;

– Relocation and ‘improved accessibility’ of several memorial benches situated on the green;

– Resurfacing the ‘poorly conditioned surface’ of the existing path for improved usability by pedestrians and future lifespan, subject to securing additional funding.

Find out more at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/lancing-beach-green-active-travel-improvements

BEACH GREEN LANCING WORKS : Lancing Beach Green cycle path Photo: SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES : Eddie Mitchell

BEACH GREEN LANCING WORKS : Lancing Beach Green cycle path Photo: SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES : Eddie Mitchell

BEACH GREEN LANCING WORKS : Lancing Beach Green cycle path Photo: SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES : Eddie Mitchell