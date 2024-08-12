Adur and Worthing Councils said its swimming facilities at Wadurs in Shoreham and Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing are ‘on their way to becoming more sustainable’.

This is thanks to the ‘proposed addition of hundreds of new solar panels’.

"Following our successful application to Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, we have been awarded more than £170,000 to install 322 solar panels across both sites, “a councils spokesperson said.

"Early estimates point to the all-new solar array at Wadurs Swimming Pool producing more than 70 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity each year, while the additional panels at Splashpoint Leisure Centre are predicted to produce more than 60 megawatt hours (MWh) each year.

“For Wadurs, this means the solar panels would run the whole facility for nearly six months of each year. For Splashpoint Leisure Centre, the additional solar panels would run the pumps on one of its pools for approximately six months of each year.”

The council said the new solar panels, together, are estimated to save more than 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year – the equivalent of 1,200 trees being planted annually.

The spokesperson added: “The addition of almost 150 solar panels to Splashpoint Leisure Centre is due to be reviewed by Worthing’s planning committee on Wednesday 21st August. Planning permission is not required for the array at Wadurs.

“Decarbonising our buildings forms a key part of our missions to be a carbon-neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

“We would like to thank South Downs Leisure, as our operator that delivers sporting facilities at all of our leisure sites, for their enthusiastic support with this project.”

1 . Solar panels to be installed at swimming pools The councils have been awarded more than £170,000 to install 322 solar panels across both sites Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils