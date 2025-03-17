Seven new, solar powered, bins have been placed along Littlehampton seafront.

The ‘Bigbelly’ bins are funded through Arun District Council’s allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The project, which includes the installation of Bigbelly bins and redistribution of existing bins to other high litter areas, ‘aims to improve cleanliness and appearance’ along the seafront, Pier Road and the Oyster Pond.

"The new bins feature the design celebrating Littlehampton’s unique attractions created by local artist Ben Cavanagh, which is currently featured in the town centre,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

"Bigbelly units include a solar powered internal compactor so, while each unit takes up roughly the same footprint of an existing seafront bin, it can hold two times more waste.

"Bigbelly bins offer both pull handles and foot pedals to access, and the contained receptacle prevents refuse from blowing back out of open sides."

The council said the bins are also fitted with internal containers for cigarette butts which ‘reduces the risk from fire’. This means that the bins are ‘unlikely to be taken out of action’.

The project includes installation of the units, plus ongoing maintenance and additional cleaning for the specialist units.

Roger Nash, chairman of Arun District Council’s economy committee, said it was ‘fantastic to see the introduction’ of these belly bins along the promenade.

He added: “We’ve seen what a difference they make in other parts of the district and coupled with the relocation of the existing bins, this project will make a real difference to the cleanliness and appearance of the seafront and riverside.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund was awarded by the previous UK government and is a three-year scheme that runs from 2022-2025, with all local authorities

able to spend on local priorities to build pride in place, boost productivity and spread opportunities.