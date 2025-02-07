New sourdough bakery could open in Arundel

A new sourdough bakery could be set to open in Arundel.

The operator of Motte & Bailey Caf, two doors away, is seeking confirmation from Arun district planners that 47 High Street, Arundel, can operate as a bakery.

The application is for a lawful development certificate for the proposed change of use from historic A2 use to E(a) use (bakery and take-away hot drinks).

A statement with the application said: “I would like to start a Bakery for the production and sale of our Sourdough bread and pastry

products which also includes takeaway coffee.

“Arundel doesn’t have a Bakery and I would like to bring that back to the town producing quality artisanal baked goods in the heart of Arundel.”

It said change of use planning permission was not required as a bakery fell within existing use.

“By producing our own baked goods for the same Café, I believe it would greatly reduce the need for multiple daily deliveries of fresh breads and cakes as we would be producing everything ourselves on site. This means a net reduction in the delivery traffic to Arundel.”

For more information go to the Arun District Council planning portal and search AB/18/25/CLP.